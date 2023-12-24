CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.79.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 7.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of CSX by 36.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 42.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of CSX by 142.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. CSX has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $34.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

