CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.79.
CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th.
CSX stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. CSX has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $34.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.40%.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
