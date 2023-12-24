Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $663,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,301,458.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Crown by 4.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its position in Crown by 0.9% in the third quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Crown by 1.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Crown by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Crown by 1.3% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

CCK stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

