Cross Staff Investments Inc Sells 965 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cross Staff Investments Inc lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 1.2% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $258,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $135,437,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $119,063,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $104,737,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.92. 4,140,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,420. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $85.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.59.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.78%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

