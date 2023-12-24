Cross Staff Investments Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX)

Cross Staff Investments Inc lessened its stake in shares of Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,495 shares during the quarter. Atlas Lithium makes up about 6.4% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cross Staff Investments Inc owned approximately 2.00% of Atlas Lithium worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Lithium in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Lithium in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Atlas Lithium in the second quarter worth about $101,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Atlas Lithium in the second quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas Lithium in the second quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Atlas Lithium from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Lithium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Atlas Lithium Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Atlas Lithium stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $29.02. 152,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,195. Atlas Lithium Co. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.54.

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.83). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Lithium Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates Minas Gerais Lithium Project, which consists of 57 mineral rights covering an area of 58,774 acres and located in northeastern Minas Gerais in Brazil; and Northeastern Brazil Lithium Project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres, which is located in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

Further Reading

