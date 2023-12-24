Cross Staff Investments Inc Invests $203,000 in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $3.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,184. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $225.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.80 and its 200 day moving average is $195.27.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $977,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,216,254.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,310 shares of company stock valued at $10,793,905. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.14.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

