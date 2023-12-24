Cross Staff Investments Inc Increases Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Sempra were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 93.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Sempra by 94.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 90,701 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the second quarter worth $502,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 22.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Price Performance

Sempra stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.70. 1,843,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,363. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.11 and its 200-day moving average is $71.96. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sempra

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.