Cross Staff Investments Inc Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Cross Staff Investments Inc lessened its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,085,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,447 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,294,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,107,000 after acquiring an additional 982,164 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,826,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,307,000 after acquiring an additional 516,119 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,778,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after acquiring an additional 479,047 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:MOAT traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $84.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,196 shares. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.43.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

