Cross Staff Investments Inc Decreases Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Cross Staff Investments Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $658,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 59,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 1,227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 44,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.84. The company had a trading volume of 727,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,919. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.0915 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

