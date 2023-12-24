Critical Survey: Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) versus Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rallybio and Corvus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rallybio 0 0 5 0 3.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Rallybio currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 506.06%. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $6.63, indicating a potential upside of 289.71%. Given Rallybio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Rallybio is more favorable than Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rallybio N/A -48.03% -45.24% Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A -60.76% -51.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Rallybio and Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

88.0% of Rallybio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Rallybio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rallybio and Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rallybio N/A N/A -$66.65 million ($1.80) -1.47 Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$41.31 million ($0.64) -2.66

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rallybio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Rallybio has a beta of -2.17, meaning that its share price is 317% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rallybio beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT). The company is also developing RLYB211, a polyclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the prevention of FNAIT; RLYB114, a pegylated complement factor 5 (C5)-targeted Affibody molecule in preclinical development for the treatment of complement-mediated ophthalmic diseases; RLYB116, a subcutaneously administered inhibitor of C5 for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and generalized myasthenia gravis; and RLYB331, a preclinical antibody, for the treatment of severe anemia with ineffective erythropoiesis and iron overload. Rallybio has collaboration with Exscientia for the development of small molecule therapeutics for rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers. The company also develops CPI-818, a covalent inhibitor of ITK, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial to treat patients with various malignant T-cell lymphomas, as well as designed to inhibit the proliferation of certain malignant T-cells; and Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced or refractory renal cell cancer. Its preclinical stage products include CPI-182, an antibody designed to block inflammation and myeloid suppression; and CPI-935, an adenosine A2B receptor antagonist to prevent fibrosis. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Angel Pharmaceuticals. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

