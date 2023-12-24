Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CJR.B. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$1.30 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.90 to C$1.10 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Cormark set a C$0.85 target price on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.20 to C$0.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.74.

TSE CJR.B opened at C$0.72 on Wednesday. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$0.50 and a 1 year high of C$2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$141.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.06.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

