Corundum Group Inc. Sells 677 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Corundum Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.97. 1,231,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $95.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

