Corundum Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Corundum Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 12.0% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $21,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,299,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,428 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.79. 1,669,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.64. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $304.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

