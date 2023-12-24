Comparing ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) and PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) and ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PowerFleet and ZTE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 0 0 3 0 3.00 ZTE 1 0 0 0 1.00

PowerFleet presently has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 138.10%. Given PowerFleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than ZTE.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -2.68% -4.20% -1.62% ZTE N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PowerFleet and ZTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares PowerFleet and ZTE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $135.16 million 0.77 -$7.00 million ($0.26) -10.77 ZTE N/A N/A N/A $0.76 2.64

ZTE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PowerFleet. PowerFleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of PowerFleet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of ZTE shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of PowerFleet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PowerFleet beats ZTE on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PowerFleet

(Get Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc. provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications. It also provides hosting, maintenance, and support and consulting services; and Software as a Service, including system monitoring, help desk technical support, escalation procedure development, routine diagnostic data analysis, and software updates services. The company offers its products under the PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator brands. It sells its products to commercial and government sectors in manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, wholesale and retail, food and grocery distribution, pharmaceutical and medical distribution, construction, mining, utilities, heavy industry, homeland security, aerospace and defense, and vehicle rental, logistics, shipping, and freight transportation markets, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as original equipment manufacturers, vehicle importers, distributors, and industrial equipment dealers. The company was formerly known as I.D. Systems, Inc. PowerFleet, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

About ZTE

(Get Free Report)

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer networks, core networks, server and storage, and other innovative technologies and product solutions. The Consumer Business segment is involved in the development, production and sale of home information terminal, smart phones, mobile internet terminals, and innovative fusion terminals, as well as provision of related software application and value-added services. The Government and Corporate Business segment focuses on providing informatization solutions for the government and corporations through the application of products, such as communications networks, Internet of Things, big data, and cloud computing. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.