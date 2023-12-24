Comparing Webuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY) & PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Webuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) and PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.4% of PLBY Group shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of PLBY Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Webuy Global alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Webuy Global and PLBY Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webuy Global N/A N/A N/A PLBY Group -104.53% -72.46% -17.12%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webuy Global $53.94 million 0.58 N/A N/A N/A PLBY Group $266.93 million 0.24 -$277.70 million ($2.78) -0.31

This table compares Webuy Global and PLBY Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Webuy Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PLBY Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Webuy Global and PLBY Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Webuy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A PLBY Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

PLBY Group has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 273.18%. Given PLBY Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than Webuy Global.

Summary

PLBY Group beats Webuy Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Webuy Global

(Get Free Report)

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. It sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

About PLBY Group

(Get Free Report)

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, intimates, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. It also owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as Playboy.com, HoneyBirdette.com, Yandy.com, and LoversStores.com; and Honey Birdette and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses Playboy name, Rabbit Head Design, and other trademarks and related properties; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, its business covers the subscription sale of PlayboyPlus.com and Playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. The company offers its products under its flagship brand Playboy. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Webuy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webuy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.