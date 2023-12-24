Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 495 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Prologis by 69,785.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892,082 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 12,581.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $333,749,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE PLD opened at $132.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

