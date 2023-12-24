Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $2.75 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $1.50.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $883.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.66.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. Analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 298,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.