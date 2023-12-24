Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Lowered to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00.

CNK has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

Cinemark Price Performance

Shares of CNK opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $874.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.61 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares during the last quarter.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

