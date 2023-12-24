Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 145.50 ($1.84).

Several research firms have weighed in on CNA. Barclays increased their target price on Centrica from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 205 ($2.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

LON:CNA opened at GBX 141.90 ($1.79) on Friday. Centrica has a 1-year low of GBX 82.54 ($1.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.20). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 150.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 143.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.38, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Centrica news, insider Philippe Boisseau purchased 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £1,971.36 ($2,493.18). In other news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 157 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £1,835.33 ($2,321.15). Also, insider Philippe Boisseau acquired 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £1,971.36 ($2,493.18). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $586,476 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

