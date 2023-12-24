Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.43.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $2,092,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,830,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after acquiring an additional 580,500 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,018,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 117,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $780.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $8.65.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

