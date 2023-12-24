CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Raised to $90.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stephens cut their price target on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.40.

KMX stock opened at $76.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax has a twelve month low of $55.76 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 42.0% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

