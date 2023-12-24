Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,318 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 115,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 318,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 200,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 157,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,682 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 180,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 69,235 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VWO opened at $40.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

