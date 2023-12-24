Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $92.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.33. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

