Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$53.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$50.50.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CAR.UN. Desjardins upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$56.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.50 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$55.46.

Shares of CAR.UN opened at C$48.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.14. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$40.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.60.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

