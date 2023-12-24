Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

WHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Cactus stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Cactus had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,370,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,577,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,707,000 after purchasing an additional 244,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,648,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,066,000 after purchasing an additional 286,714 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 67.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,626,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,286,000 after buying an additional 1,059,928 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cactus by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,378,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,404,000 after buying an additional 108,905 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

