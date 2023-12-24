Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $37.74 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,334.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. Brookfield has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $40.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.56.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -899.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 225,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $492,222.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,368,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,023,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 225,790 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $492,222.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,368,556 shares in the company, valued at $64,023,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,558,058 shares of company stock valued at $11,644,139. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield by 4,670.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield by 102.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

