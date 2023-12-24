Brokerages Set DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) PT at $10.27

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.27.

A number of research firms have commented on DISH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DISH Network from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DISH Network from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DISH Network from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DISH Network from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in DISH Network by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in DISH Network by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in DISH Network by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $5.00 on Friday. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.37). DISH Network had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

