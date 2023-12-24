Brokerages Set Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Price Target at C$113.25

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$113.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.13, for a total value of C$4,894,059.19. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.13, for a total value of C$4,894,059.19. Also, Director Matthew Paull acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$69.75 per share, with a total value of C$244,125.00. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$105.41 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$94.45 and a 12 month high of C$112.96. The stock has a market cap of C$98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$99.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$103.15.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.92. The company had revenue of C$3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.38 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 10.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.4589679 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

