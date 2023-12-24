Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $3.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $1.50.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.96.

Blend Labs Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of BLND opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.49. Blend Labs has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.55.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.01 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 336.06% and a negative net margin of 144.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 111,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $153,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Blend Labs by 418.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Blend Labs by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Blend Labs by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Further Reading

