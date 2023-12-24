Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Reaches $16.63 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $291.34 million and $4.86 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $16.63 or 0.00038031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00070705 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00023501 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000675 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000440 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000174 BTC.
Bitcoin Gold Profile
Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
