Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BDT. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$17.50 to C$18.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.31.

Bird Construction stock opened at C$14.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$774.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.39. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$7.85 and a 1 year high of C$14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$783.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$737.23 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 22.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.6561404 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0358 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 47.86%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

