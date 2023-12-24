Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $311.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2023 earnings at $15.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $319.67.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $257.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.08. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $220.86 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 43.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 82,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,374,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,381,251,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,033,000 after purchasing an additional 200,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Biogen by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

