Beldex (BDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.35 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $272.95 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,282.87 or 0.05241026 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00111031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00022847 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00026442 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00016128 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,965,513 coins and its circulating supply is 5,913,225,513 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.