Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys 125 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.78.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $290.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.27. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $298.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

