Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives $24.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.58.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Avantor from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Avantor by 18.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Avantor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 5.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 13.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. Avantor has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

