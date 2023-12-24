argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

ARGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered argenx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on argenx from $595.00 to $582.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $522.50.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $372.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.31. argenx has a 52-week low of $327.73 and a 52-week high of $550.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of -89.64 and a beta of 0.72.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that argenx will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in argenx by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,432,000 after purchasing an additional 31,067 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 101,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,023,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in argenx by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in argenx by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

