Applied Capital LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Applied Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 15.8% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $435.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $348.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $345.90 and a fifty-two week high of $438.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $410.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.43.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

