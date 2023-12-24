Analyzing EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) & QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares EMCORE and QuickLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE -72.56% -28.90% -17.48% QuickLogic -19.87% -27.32% -10.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for EMCORE and QuickLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 0 4 0 3.00 QuickLogic 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

EMCORE presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 423.26%. QuickLogic has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.37%. Given EMCORE’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EMCORE is more favorable than QuickLogic.

This table compares EMCORE and QuickLogic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $97.72 million 0.24 -$76.41 million ($1.38) -0.31 QuickLogic $16.18 million 11.48 -$4.27 million ($0.27) -49.44

QuickLogic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EMCORE. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EMCORE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

EMCORE has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuickLogic has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.7% of EMCORE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of QuickLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of EMCORE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of QuickLogic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

QuickLogic beats EMCORE on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMCORE



EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems. In addition, it provides optoelectronic products, which include over fiber optic links, passive devices, switching, signal distribution, erbium doped fiber amplifier, monitoring and controlling, enclosure and power supplies, microwave and transmitter and receivers, and fiber optic delay lines, as well as microwave lasers and photodiodes. Further, the company offers broadband products, such as specialty data centers and telecom chips, optical sensing and lidar, and CATV systems and modules, as well as lasers and components. It serves aerospace and defense, navigation, satellite communications, and broadband markets. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About QuickLogic



QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions. The company's products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, QuickPCI, EOS, QuickAI, SensiML Analytics Studio, ArcticLink III, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II, as well as silicon platforms, IP cores, software drivers, firmware, and application software. It delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing. In addition, the company licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. QuickLogic Corporation has a strategic partnership with YorChip to develop low-power unified chiplet interconnect express FPGA chiplets. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

