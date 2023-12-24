Analysts Set ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) PT at $33.40

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTO shares. StockNews.com lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZTO Express (Cayman)

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 667,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 422,725 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at $663,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 187,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 130,419 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,841.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,403,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,600 shares during the period. 41.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Free Report

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.