Analysts Set T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT at $182.35

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.35.
TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TMUS
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.
T-Mobile US Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $155.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.44. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $161.19.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.
T-Mobile US Company Profile
T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than T-Mobile US
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.