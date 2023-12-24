Analysts Set T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT at $182.35

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.35.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 187,672 shares of company stock valued at $27,911,403 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $155.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.44. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $161.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

