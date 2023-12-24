Analysts Set PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Target Price at $6.71

Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.71.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on PennantPark Investment from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PennantPark Investment Stock Performance
Shares of PNNT opened at $6.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.84 million, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.52.
PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $34.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.
PennantPark Investment Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -161.54%.
PennantPark Investment Company Profile
PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.
