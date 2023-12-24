Analysts Set Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Price Target at $15.25

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens cut shares of Fulton Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 576,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 55,286 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 21.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,308,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the first quarter worth $970,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,030,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at $259,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $17.50.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

