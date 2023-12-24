Analysts Set Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Price Target at $15.25

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens cut shares of Fulton Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Report on Fulton Financial
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial
Fulton Financial Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $17.50.
Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.
Fulton Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.78%.
About Fulton Financial
Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fulton Financial
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.