Analysts Set Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) PT at $13.71

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCU shares. HSBC raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $14.80 to $12.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.70 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.22 target price for the company.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $12.73 on Friday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $824.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.41 million. On average, analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1146 per share. This is a positive change from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

