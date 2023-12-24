American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMH. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.71.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AMH stock opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $37.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.62%.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

