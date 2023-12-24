Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.93.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $142.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $143.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,627 shares of company stock worth $20,267,240 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $3,059,614,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $2,170,024,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

