Aion (AION) Market Cap Hits $2.26 Million

Aion (AION) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and $1,737.81 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00133210 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00038260 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00026410 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005145 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000134 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002231 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars.

