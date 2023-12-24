Advocate Group LLC Cuts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Advocate Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,477,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,791 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,590,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7,454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,263,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,720 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.12. 1,094,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,102. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.16. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $139.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.