Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given New $385.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $348.59.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $354.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.84. Accenture has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $222.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total value of $739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,885 shares in the company, valued at $6,469,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,434,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,945,673,000 after buying an additional 184,541 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Accenture by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 84,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,858,000 after buying an additional 27,451 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Accenture by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

