Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZWS. TheStreet cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ZWS opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.38 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,043,689.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at $952,238. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $1,548,685.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,711.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,043,689.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

Further Reading

