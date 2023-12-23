Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

ZWS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.14.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average of $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $30.87.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.38 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,043,689.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at $952,238. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $1,548,685.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,711.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,043,689.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.