West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WFG

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 0.8 %

WFG stock opened at $85.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.61. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $91.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently -85.11%.

Institutional Trading of West Fraser Timber

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,845,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,319,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,256,000 after acquiring an additional 191,613 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth about $116,809,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,125,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.